CI Financial (CIXX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.