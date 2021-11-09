Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,956,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

