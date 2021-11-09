Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $24.39 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,501,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.30% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $16,037,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,625,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $10,460,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.