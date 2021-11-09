Citigroup Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $244.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.58. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

