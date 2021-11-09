Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $737.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,643,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.03 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $859.14 and a 200 day moving average of $727.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

