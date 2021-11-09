Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 549 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,984.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,830.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,618.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.