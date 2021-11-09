Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 49,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

