Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $16.77 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.15 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

