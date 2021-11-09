Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 304,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 252,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 163,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

HBAN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

