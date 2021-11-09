Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.94. 5,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

