Clarus Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLS. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$18.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$605.21 million and a PE ratio of -29.98. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$21.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.90%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

