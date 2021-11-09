ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.60 on Tuesday. 137,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

