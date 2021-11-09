ClinTex CTi Hits Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $533,098.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

