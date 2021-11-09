Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Reduced by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 791,790 shares of company stock valued at $107,968,043. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

