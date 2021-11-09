Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.97.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 791,790 shares of company stock worth $107,968,043. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 301,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,885 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

