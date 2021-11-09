Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

CDXS stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 96.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

