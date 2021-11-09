Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 1,361,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.