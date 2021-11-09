Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush Sells 5,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.