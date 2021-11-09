Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush Sells 5,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

