Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,099,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $609,507,000 after purchasing an additional 301,497 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 577.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

