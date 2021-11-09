Colony Group LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,684. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

