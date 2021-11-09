Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,646 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.38. The company had a trading volume of 133,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $351.87 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

