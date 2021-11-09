Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 150,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. 13,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

