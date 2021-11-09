Colony Group LLC Sells 11,555 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.