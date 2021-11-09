Colony Group LLC Sells 15,919 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $69,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

