Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CCHWF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

