Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of STK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 44,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,431. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

