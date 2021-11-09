Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,947,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

