Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE:FIX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

