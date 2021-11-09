CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Purchases $149,994.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COMM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 3,593,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COMM. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

