Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $138.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $363.50 or 0.00537874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

