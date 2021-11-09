Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

