Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

CTG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

