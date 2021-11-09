Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Concrete Pumping worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $509.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

