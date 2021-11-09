Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.20 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

