ContentBox (BOX) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1.33 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00244186 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.