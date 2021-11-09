Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE:CLR opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

