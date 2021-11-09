Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) & Its Peers

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Recruiter.com Group
|$8.50 million
|-$17.04 million
|-0.81
|Recruiter.com Group Competitors
|$2.01 billion
|$188.71 million
|28.94
Insider and Institutional Ownership
13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Recruiter.com Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Recruiter.com Group Competitors
|329
|1432
|2305
|75
|2.51
As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Recruiter.com Group
|-78.75%
|N/A
|-125.52%
|Recruiter.com Group Competitors
|2.70%
|2.26%
|6.66%
Risk and Volatility
Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Recruiter.com Group rivals beat Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Recruiter.com Group Company Profile
Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
