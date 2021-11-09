Contrasting Tapinator (TAPM) and Its Competitors

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tapinator to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tapinator alerts:

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tapinator and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 157.15 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 30.94

Tapinator’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 6.74% 26.10% 7.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tapinator and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 218 781 990 30 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Tapinator’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tapinator competitors beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.