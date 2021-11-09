Coral Products plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CRU opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of £12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. Coral Products has a 12 month low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

In related news, insider Paul Freud purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider David Low purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

