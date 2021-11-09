CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPLG. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorePoint Lodging stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of CorePoint Lodging worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

