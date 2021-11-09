Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Martinrea International in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

MRE opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$867.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

