Cortex (CTXC) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $41.58 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,045,099 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

