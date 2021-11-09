Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

CTRA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.