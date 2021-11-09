Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Coty has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

