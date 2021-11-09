Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

