Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. Coupang has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coupang stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.