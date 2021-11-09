Credit Suisse AG Acquires 11,923 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 309.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

