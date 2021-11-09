Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $166,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

