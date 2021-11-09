Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,043,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,352,405 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 3,205,694 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 2,016,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,753,342 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Ambev stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

