Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,944 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCC opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

